Happy Tuesday!

Clouds are on the move with mostly sunny conditions and warm temps.

Gusty winds and warm temps are forcing the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning. The warning will be in effect starting at 2 p.m. and will continue through 10 p.m. tonight.

Clouds and cooler temperatures are on the way for Wednesday and Thursday.

The hot weather is in the long-term forecast, with mid to high 90s on the way for the beginning of next week.