Warm this morning, then a return to snow – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Following a warm and rainy night we’ll have a mild morning around the Inland Northwest before a cold front turns things back toward winter. This front will reach the Spokane area in the middle of the day. Precipitation will start out as rain and then briefly flip over to snow before the front moves on fairly quickly. It will be a breezy and sloppy afternoon and evening with slick spots on the roads. We’ll go from the upper 30s in the morning to the low 30s by sunset.

Scattered snow showers are possible tonight with lows dipping into the 20s. More snow is likely on Friday as another storm tracks over the Northwest. Look for bands of heavy snow and light to moderate accumulations on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It will be a beautiful White Christmas! In general look for 2 to 4 inches to fall before Christmas morning. Some areas which get hit with heavier snow bands will see more. These are hard to predict just where they’ll set up in advance.

Bitter cold remains in the forecast, and low temperatures below zero next week are not out of the question yet. Widespread cold will start on Monday and continue through most if not all of the following week. Lows in the single digits above zero should be expected with highs in the low teens.