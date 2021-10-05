Warm, sunny weather is about to be a thing of the past – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Get out and enjoy one more day of mild temperatures before cooler weather moves in!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, October 5:

  • Last warm day
  • Sprinkles tonight
  • Expect a Wednesday cool down
  • Frosty mornings

As you take on the rest of your day, here’s a look at what to expect:

Temperatures will be above average today.

Wednesday will be much cooler with breezy conditions. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

A cold front arrives Wednesday morning bringing gusty winds and isolated to scattered showers for eastern Washington and Idaho. Much cooler fall temperatures are forecast for the latter half of the week.

By Thursday morning, we could see widespread frost lasting through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 30s, which will abruptly end the growing season. Make sure your furnace or heat sources are ready to run!

