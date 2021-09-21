Warm, sunny days and cool, clear nights in the forecast this week

I know it’s only Monday, but I think you should start making plans for the weekend. It’s going to be a good one. The cool, breezy and occasionally wet weekend that kept us inside for long stretches on Saturday and Sunday is behind us, and the sunshine is back for a while. For Tuesday, expect mostly sunny skies. It will be a cool start to the day, with morning lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. However, highs will climb into the mid 70s, which is a ten-degree jump from Monday.

A weak front will bring an increase in clouds for Wednesday, but they will not be around for long. A ridge of high pressure moves back in behind it, and we kick off a warming trend. Expect high temperatures close to 80° by Saturday! The dry, sunny weather will last through the weekend and beyond.