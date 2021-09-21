Warm, sunny days and cool, clear nights in the forecast this week

Kris Crocker,
Posted:
by Kris Crocker

I know it’s only Monday, but I think you should start making plans for the weekend.  It’s going to be a good one.  The cool, breezy and occasionally wet weekend that kept us inside for long stretches on Saturday and Sunday is behind us, and the sunshine is back for a while.  For Tuesday, expect mostly sunny skies.  It will be a cool start to the day, with morning lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.  However, highs will climb into the mid 70s, which is a ten-degree jump from Monday.

Lows Tonight    Tuesday Planner

A weak front will bring an increase in clouds for Wednesday, but they will not be around for long.  A ridge of high pressure moves back in behind it, and we kick off a warming trend.  Expect high temperatures close to 80° by Saturday!  The dry, sunny weather will last through the weekend and beyond.

4 Things To Know    Planning Forecast

 

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories