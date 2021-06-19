Warm, sunny and breezy for Father’s Day Weekend – Kris

The warm, sunny weather is going to stick around for Father’s Day weekend. Expect high temperatures in the mid 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. That’s about 10 degrees above average. Wind gusts of 20-25 mph will help keep you cool if you’re out in the sun. Summer officially starts Sunday at 8:51 p.m. PDT. Coincidentally, the REALLY warm weather will kick in on our first full day of summer: Monday.

Expect highs in the 90s Monday and Tuesday. A brief cool-down mid-week will take us down into the 80s, but only for a couple of days. It looks like the 90s will re turn by Friday, and the hot weather will continue through next weekend.