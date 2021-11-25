Warm spell after Thanksgiving will last into December – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Happy Thanksgiving, Inland Northwest! Our region is rapidly warming thanks to some moist, tropical air coming in with an atmospheric river. That means the snow showers some of us got this morning are going to be the last we see for a little while.

Looks more like Christmas than #Thanksgiving in Pend Oreille County this morning #wawx pic.twitter.com/z99CKr2q1w — Matt Gray ⛈ (@mattgraykxly) November 25, 2021

The afternoon and evening will be fairly mild with cloudy skies, some scattered drizzling rain, and highs in the low 40s. Showers will become more widespread overnight with a burst of moisture coming over the mountains from the west. Sporadic rain will continue on Friday and Saturday. It’s not a washout by any means, but the rain gear is worth bringing along for the next few days.

It’s also going to be WARM. Highs will be in the 50s by Sunday and lows will stay above freezing (mid 30s) starting tonight. Lows in the low 40s on Sunday would be quite unusual for this point in the year since our average highs in late November are around 39 degrees. The warm pattern will continue through the week with cloudy skies and a small chance for rain each day.

