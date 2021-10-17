Warm pattern continues Sunday -Matt

After ten days, we’re back in the 60s and 70s and we’ll be there for the second half of the weekend too! Lows will only drop into the upper 30s and low 40s tonight before rising back to the mid 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. There will be a few more clouds on Sunday and winds will pick up during the afternoon, but overall you can expect a similar day on Sunday to what we saw Saturday.

A storm system comes in Sunday night and will cool us off a little on Monday to the upper 50s and low 60s. the L-C Valley and the Camas Prairie have a chance of rain on Monday morning as the moisture from that system passes south of us over Oregon and southern Idaho.

We’ll warm up again into the mid 60s by the end of the week where things could get unsettled again. There will be a slight chance of a shower on Wednesday and a chance of rain again on Friday, Saturday, and beyond. Wetter, cooler weather may be just around the corner once again.