Warm, occasionally wet weather this weekend – Kris

The lights and Christmas trees are going up all over town this weekend, but with temperatures in the 50s, it doesn’t feel like the holiday season! It is going to stay warm this weekend, but it’s also going to get wet. Expect high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Saturday. It will be even warmer on Sunday, with highs climbing into the mid 50s. There’s a slight chance of showers throughout the weekend, however, rain is most likely Saturday evening into Sunday morning. If you’re traveling over the passes, expect rainy conditions this weekend. Snow levels are going to be HIGH! By Sunday, you might need to get above 7,000′ to find falling snow.

It will be a little cooler Monday, but temperatures will still be about 10 degrees above average. There’s a chance of showers Monday, with snow only the mountains above 5,500′. There’s the potential for cooler weather NEXT weekend, and even a chance of valley snow. Stay tuned!