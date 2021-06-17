Warm, dry weather for the rest of the week – Kris

Go heavy on the sunscreen and keep the flowers watered this week! Temperatures are going to jump 10 degrees for Thursday, and the warming trend is just getting started. Highs tomorrow will top out in the lower 80s with blue skies and sunshine.

The warming trend will continue through a sunny Father’s day weekend. Summer officially starts on Sunday, too. The summer solstice is at 8:31 PDT. Coincidentally, it will REALLY start to feel like summer on Monday. High temperatures will climb into the 90s to start next week.