Warm & dry conditions stick around for the week ahead! – Emily

Emily Blume
Posted:
by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash. –  Sunny and hot for our Tuesday with highs in the upper 90’s and some regions in that triple-digit territory. This evening we’ll have widespread haze as we cool off into the mid-’60s. Overnight winds will be light & variable with increasing cloud cover into the early morning. RED FLAG WARNING is now in place for Wednesday from 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM. We have a 20% chance of thunderstorms, with little to no rain. On the backside of that, we’ll have breezy conditions with the SW winds at 10-15 MPH and gusts up to 25 MPH. The “cool-off” we were anticipating on Thursday is now not looking to be quite as cool as we may have hoped- still in the ’90s. Another big warm-up for the weekend. -Emily Blume in for Kris Crocker

4 Things To Know

Friday Planner

Red Flag Warning

 

