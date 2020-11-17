Warm, but not very wonderful weather for Tuesday -Kris

Do you still have a few lumps of gross, old snow lingering in the shadowy corners of your yard? I do, but I think tomorrow will melt the last of them in many neighborhoods. Tuesday is going to be a warm day, with temperatures in the upper 50s. That’s about fifteen degrees above average. It’s not going to be an especially pleasant day, however. Expect a foggy, damp start with lots of puddles and wet, mushy grass. Winds will pick up in the afternoon with gusts to 30 mph. The rain will return Tuesday late afternoon as a cold front approaches the region.

The cold front will drop our temperatures a bit for Wednesday. Periods of showers will develop off and on through the workweek, but will mainly be confined to the mountain areas. A cooling trend will drop our temperatures into the lower 40s by the weekend, but that’s actually right about average, if not a little above.