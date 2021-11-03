Warm and dry on Wednesday before a wet and windy Thursday – Kris

I’ve got a to-do list for Wednesday; frantically bring in the Halloween decorations and the patio furniture, and rake, rake, rake! Anything left out at the end of the day will get soaked on Thursday. First things first, a weak disturbance will pass through overnight tonight. It might bring a few isolated sprinkles to your neighborhood. However, any sign of rain will be long gone by tomorrow morning. Wednesday will be warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out in the 60° range, which is more than ten degrees above average.

Expect Rainy and windy conditions for Thursday. A strong cold front will bring widespread rain for most of the day and wind gusts of up to 40 mph. After Thursday, expect unsettled conditions through the weekend and a gradual cooling trend. High temperatures will remain at least a little above average through Sunday. Meanwhile, a system late Monday into Tuesday will bring another round of wet weather. We might even see a little snow mixing in with the rain Tuesday morning.