Temperatures will be more than 10 degrees above average Tuesday – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, November 30:
- 10 to 15 degrees above average
- Slight chance of rain
- Record warmth Wednesday
- Cooler and mild weekend ahead
We will have scattered morning showers with a breezy and mild afternoon.
Temperatures will be well above average around the region today. Highs in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the low 50s.
Wednesday will see near record high temperatures.
We will cool down to about normal for the weekend.
There is a chance of rain or snow Sunday night into Monday.
