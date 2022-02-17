Warm and breezy for Thursday, but wintry weather is plotting its return – Kris

If you’re like me, you’re getting kind of used to the idea that spring is on the way. Two straight weeks of above average temperatures will do that. Well, the clock is ticking on the 40°+ temperatures and sunshine. With that in mind, enjoy Thursday’s mild and breezy weather. With clear skies overnight, it will be a chilly start as morning lows drop into the upper 20s. However, we will once again jump into the mid 40s for highs. That’s a little above average. Expect partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

The quiet weather will stretch into Friday, but changes are on the way this weekend and beyond. A mix of rain and snow can be expected in the valleys starting as early as Saturday afternoon. Moderate to heavy snow is possible in the mountains. The wet weather will continue through Sunday. Behind it, Arctic air will seem into the region dropping our temperatures to some of the lowest readings we’ve seen in more than two weeks. Winter will return!