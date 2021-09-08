Warm again on Wednesday, but with more wind and smoke – Kris

The summer weather will continue for another day, however, it’s not going to be quite as nice and sunny. Temperatures on Wednesday will top out in the mid-to-upper 80s, which is about ten degrees above average. You might notice more haze on the horizon. That’s wildfire smoke streaming in from fires burning in California and Oregon. It will mainly stay in the mid and upper levels, and our Air Quality Index is expected to stay in the “moderate” range. Still, it’s gross. Expect mostly cloudy skies to start the day, with partly sunny conditions in the afternoon. The winds will also pick up in the afternoon, and that has wildfire fighters on heightened alert. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will stay above normal through Thursday before cooling back down into the 70s for the weekend. There could be a few showers around the Northwest on Friday, but it is a longshot right now. Expect dry and sunny conditions Saturday and Sunday.