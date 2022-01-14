Warden School District moves to online learning

WARDEN, Wash.– A surge in COVID-19 cases in students and staff at the Warden School District has it moving classes online temporarily.

Virtual learning will start on Jan. 14 and last until Jan. 24. Also during this timeframe, all school activities and athletic events, including practices will be canceled. The school district said if more days need to be added to virtual learning it would let parents know by robocall or on social media on Jan. 21.

“The Warden School District continues to experience a surge in COVID-19 cases amongst students and staff and we are no longer able to safely provide instruction in person. It is necessary that our schools transition to remote learning, effective Friday, January 14th to Friday, January 21st. Students and staff will return to school on January 24th for in-person instruction,” the district said in an announcement.

School leaders ask that if students had COVID-19 symptoms over the past two weeks their parents contact the school.

RELATED: Staffing shortages force Spokane Public Schools to adjust class schedules in coming weeks

RELATED: The omicron surge at its peak: beginning of the end?

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.