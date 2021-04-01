Warden man pleads guilty to sex trafficking, child pornography charges

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Warden man could spend 23 years in prison for producing child pornography and child sex trafficking.

Carlos Salgado Velasquez, 30, pleaded guilty to the charges on Wednesday pursuant to a plea agreement. A district judge will decide whether to accept the plea agreement during a sentencing hearing set for July 6.

Information from court proceedings indicates Velasquez engaged in illegal conduct with four young girls between September 2016 and September 2018. He admitted he knowingly took part in sexually explicit conduct with the victims for the purpose of producing child pornography and giving them items of value in exchange.

“Crime against children are one of the highest priorities of the Department of Justice and will continue to be vigorously prosecuted in the Eastern District of Washington,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Harrington. “The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington commends the law enforcement officers with the Moses Lake Police Department, the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the United States Department of Homeland Security who investigated this case.”

