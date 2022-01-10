Suspect injured in shootout with Kootenai County deputies

by Erin Robinson

HAYDEN, Idaho — A felony suspect was injured in a shootout with Kootenai County deputies on Sunday afternoon.

A release from the Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired by both deputies and the suspect, but did not specify whether the suspect was shot by deputies. The release did say no deputies were injured.

The suspect, who was not identified by name, was wanted in relation to a violent weapons related offense that happened Saturday. The suspect was also wanted on two active felony warrants, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1 p.m, the suspect was seen inside a vehicle near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints parking lot on Honeysuckle Ave.

Deputies in plain clothes started locking down the church. At the same time, deputies said the suspect ran into a field northeast of the church.

KCSO said shots were then fired between responding deputies and the suspect. The suspect was injured, taken into custody and transported to Kootenai Health.

