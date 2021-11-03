Want to win big while fishing? Lake Pend Oreille might be your goldmine.

by Elise Jawed

Angler with large rainbow trout caught in Lake Pend Oreille. Angler with large rainbow trout caught in Lake Pend Oreille.

LAKE PEND OREILLE, Idaho.– Idaho Fish and Game is hosting an angler science program for fishermen eager to help with research.

Lake Pend Oreille is home to the largest population of rainbow trout that weigh more than 20 pounds! Fish and wildlife experts need angler fishermen to help them record the patterns of the fish.

Those who complete a fishing logbook and report tagged rainbow trout will be entered into a free raffle for prizes.

Fishermen will receive a custom Lyman lure and a sticker!

The raffle will include:

Yeti Tundra 45 coolers

Bubba electric filet knives

Work Sharp electric knife sharpeners

Custom RTIC 20 ounce tumblers

Custom hats

In addition, the tags on the backs of the rainbow trout may carry a reward value of $25, $50, $100 or $200!

Recording information must coincide with the local fishing derbies on Nov. 3-7 and Nov 20-28.

For more details about participating and winning prizes visit the Idaho Fish and Game website.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.