Want to get outside this weekend? You’ll get a few chances on Saturday. -Kris

It looks like an indoorsey weekend! That said, if you are hoping to get out for a run, dog walk, bike-ride or other outside activity, your best bet to find a break in the wet weather will be on Saturday. Expect scattered rain showers on Saturday. Snow levels will be high enough to keep the snow in the mountains this weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s, which is just a little bit cooler than average. Expect breezy conditions on Saturday, and that will carry into Sunday and Monday as well.

Meanwhile, steady rains are in the forecast for Sunday and possibly into Monday. Cooler weather with the chance of a rain snow mix returns by Tuesday. There’s at least a slight chance of rain or snow showers every day through the 7-day forecast with the possible exception of next Thursday!