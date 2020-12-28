Wandering Table closing doors after 6 years

Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash. — In a poll released this week by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, half of small businesses say they can only operate for a year or less in the current business climate before having to permanently close.

The Wandering Table is considered to be the flagship restaurant of the Eat Good Group, but even this establishment could not weather the extended COVID-19 restrictions.

After six years open and not being able to have patrons inside the restaurant, general Manager Paul Dorazi and other management decided January 9 is the final day in operation.

“We wanted to weather the storm and come through and be able to open up when we we’re at 50-percent capacity,” said Dorazi, “50-percent capacity, we basically try to break even.”

After that, the focus moved to a more casual concept instead of fine dining, which hasn’t translated well when the only option is to-go.

“We’re going to re-evaluate everything we do here as a company, and we want to try to hopefully reopen within a few months,” added Dorazi.

However the Wandering Table is just one of countless small businesses that have been forced to close due to lockdowns and restrictions across the country and Washington State.

“The hardship that’s been caused by the pandemic and the public health measures have put thousands of business owners and their employees in very challenging times,” said Lisa Brown, director of the Washington Department of Commerce.

Many of the employees that work at the Wandering Table live paycheck to paycheck, and while Dorazi says they hope to be able to keep everyone on board when they open up again, it is a hard way to live.

“This is tough on every restaurant, this is tough on the whole community and just having being so restricted that we can’t do anything, but to-go’s is just the hardest thing we’ve had to go through,” he said.

