Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrests man who made public threats with rifle

by Will Wixey

BEVERLY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect who threatened people with a rifle in Yakima County.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported that an armed man threatened people with a rifle near the Priest Rapid Dam around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. They said the man ran off and no shots were fired. Law enforcement advised nearby locals to stay indoors and told motorists to not pick up hitchhikers.

At around 3 p.m., the GCSO said the suspect was hunkered down in a vehicle on the west side of the Priest River Dam. Law enforcement locked down facilities at the Wanapum Indian Village and established a perimeter around the suspect.

The suspect is now in custody and there is no current threat to the public.

