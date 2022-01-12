Waltraud G. Adams (81) resident of Santa, ID passed away at Kootenai Health on January 5, 2022. She was born on May 13, 1940, in Berlin, Germany. A Holocaust survivor, Waltraud lost most of her family when she was a little girl but was raised by her mother Irma in Berlin and she graduated high school in 1956. She met Jay Adams while he was serving in the military in Germany, and the couple married having 4 children. When the family returned to the United States, they spent time in Bonners Ferry, ID, Bremerton, WA, Port Orchard, WA, and St. Maries, ID. Waltraud raised her 4 children while managing the Port Orchard Eagles for many years. She also served as an in-home health provider for many years. Her marriage to Jay later ended in divorce, but they remained cordial to one another. Waltraud was a tough little German lady who was a strong fighter that held a very strong German accent. She enjoyed staying active and volunteering spending a lot of time at the St. Maries Senior Center and helping with the Benewah County Fair. She also enjoyed playing BINGO, attending yard sales, being with her animals, and gardening. Waltraud is survived by her children Frank (Kathy) Adams of Santa, ID, James Adams of Stanwood, WA, Andrea Adams of Spokane, WA, and Randy (Teresa) Adams of St. Maries, ID. Also surviving is the father of her children Jay Adams, 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and several siblings that succumbed to the Holocaust. A memorial service to honor Waltraud will be held at a later date to be announced when the weather is warmer, and the flowers are blooming.