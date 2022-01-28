Walter Raymond “Curly” Reed, Jr.

by Obituaries

Walter Raymond “Curly” Reed, Jr., 88, of Osburn, ID, beloved husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, and lifelong resident of the Silver Valley, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side. Walter was born on December 6, 1933 in Kellogg, ID, a son of the late Walter Reed, Sr. and Elizabeth Ondes Reed.

Walter joined the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict as a senior at Kellogg High School and completed his schooling while in the service. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he married Joye M. Wright in 1955 in Superior, MT. The couple was blessed with three children, Connie, Steven and Anna.

He worked many jobs throughout this life and was an excellent provider for his family. He was a lumberman, an insurance agent, but worked most of the time as a miner, something that he was very proud of. Walter enjoyed fishing, golf, hunting with his son, Steven, and tending to his large gardens where he raised beautiful tomatoes, green beans, onions, and zucchini, among other vegetables. He was Gonzaga University’s number one fan and never missed a basketball game on TV and always enjoyed college football.

In 1996, Walter dedicated his life to the Lord and was baptized. He and Joye were devoted and active members of the Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Silverton, ID.

In addition to his parents, Walter is preceded in death by hissiblings, Colleen, Dorothy, Edsel (Bud), Carol, and Bonnie

Survivors include his loving wife of over 66 years, Joye Reed of Osburn, ID; daughter Connie Ornelas of Wallace, ID; a son, Steven (Ronnie) Reed of Neosho, MO; and daughter Anna Saunders of Odenton, MD; 8 grandchildren Jason, Nickolas, Trisha, Jamie, Amelia, Erica, Jacob, Zachary, 14 great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Zach, Samantha, Kenny, Addison, Aerie, Emma, Kestyn, Mycah, Nova, Brielle, Caleb, Bryson, and soon to join the family (Nora), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends and beloved family at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship.

A celebration of Walter’s life will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 11:00 AM, at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 504 W. Yellowstone Ave. in Silverton, ID.

In lieu of food or flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice or Cornerstone Christian Fellowship of Silverton, ID. The family wishes to express their special thanks to Hospice of North Idaho for all of their loving care and services.

Memories of Walter and messages of condolence may be sent to this family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg and Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Silverton, are assisting the Reed family with arrangements.

Walter Raymond Reed, 88, of Osburn, ID, passed away on January 25, 2022 at his home in Osburn. Services that were originally scheduled for Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship have been postponed. An announcement will be made when services are rescheduled. Shoshone Funeral Services of Kellogg, is assisting the Reed family with arrangements.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.