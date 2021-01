Walter Monroe Hayes

Walter Monroe Hayes, 82, of Newport passed away early morning December 26th, 2020. He is survived by two sons, a daughter, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as his very best friend, J.S.S.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.