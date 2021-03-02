Walmart now offering COVID vaccinations in Spokane County

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Walmart pharmacies will be administering COVID vaccines at stores in Spokane, Spokane Valley and Airway Heights starting Tuesday.

Vaccines will be available to people who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility — currently, that includes Phase 1A and 1B. This comes as the state looks to expand vaccine distribution, especially in underserved communities.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better –and healthier lives –and we take that role very seriously,” said Walmart Health & Wellness Executive VP, Dr. Cheryl Pegus. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

Walmart locations that offer vaccinations include:

15727 E. Broadway Ave. , Spokane Valley

, Spokane Valley 9212 N.Colton St. , Spokane

, Spokane 2301 W.Wellesley Ave. , Spokane

, Spokane 1221 S.Hayford Rd. , Airway Heights

, Airway Heights 5025 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley

You can find a store near you and schedule a vaccine appointment on the Walmart website.

