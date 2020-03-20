Walmart looking to hire 2,100 associates in Washington state by May

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Walmart is looking to hire 150,000 new associates across the country by the end of May. The retail giant plans to hire more than 2,100 associates in Washington.

Those employees will work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

“These roles will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time,” the company said in a release. “We’ve reached out to industry groups representing restaurants and hospitality to facilitate temporary roles that can be a bridge for their employees during this difficult time.”

The company also plans to expedite the application time from two weeks to 24 hours.

On Thursday, Walmart announced they are rewarding current hourly employees with more than $365 million in cash bonuses for their help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is also accelerating the next scheduled quarterly bonus for associates, totaling up to $180 million nationwide.

Walmart is not the only major company hiring to meet demands amid the pandemic. Amazon has also announced it will add 100,000 new positions.

