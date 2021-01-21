Walla Walla County Vaccination Sites
Providence – Walla Walla: Please visit our link for current planning, scheduling links, and current phase information.
Walla Walla County Dept of Community Health:
- We are not providing vaccinations at this site.
- Local infrastructure is underway for a mass vaccination clinic that will be set- up soon for several months.
- Once location and dates are secure, a scheduling system will be available.
- Weekly schedules are dependent on the number of doses received from state and federal partners.
- For updates go to Community Health COVID website: www.covidwwc.com
314 W Main St,
Walla Walla, WA 99362
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.