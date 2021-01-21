Walla Walla County Vaccination Sites

Providence – Walla Walla: Please visit our link for current planning, scheduling links, and current phase information.

Walla Walla County Dept of Community Health:

We are not providing vaccinations at this site.

Local infrastructure is underway for a mass vaccination clinic that will be set- up soon for several months.

Once location and dates are secure, a scheduling system will be available.

Weekly schedules are dependent on the number of doses received from state and federal partners.

For updates go to Community Health COVID website: www.covidwwc.com

314 W Main St,

Walla Walla, WA 99362

