A look at the changes Spokane school leaders hope will fix bussing issues

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Public Schools Board voted to implement a few short-term fixes to transportation issues for the upcoming school year.

Spokane families will see some changes this fall, as the school district works to alleviate the issues students are facing with buses. In some cases, some buses will be two hours late to pick students up or drop them off because of driver shortages.

The district said before 2020, Durham School Services, which is the transportation contractor for the district, had somewhere between 150 and 158 bus routes with an average of 170 drivers. Right now, the district said it now has 91 bus routes and 85 drivers. In some cases, bus drivers have to go to one school, pick up and drop students off then go to another school to do the same.

SPS Chief Operations Officer Shawn Jordan previously told 4 News Now Durham continues to hire but drivers also keep leaving.

On Wednesday night, the school board voted unanimously to move forward with four of the five options the district put forward.

Increase efficiency of routes: the district will combine some bus stops and have more centrally located stops for students. Increase walking distance: the district will increase walking distance for students from one mile to 1.5 miles for middle and high school students. Elementary students will remain at a one-mile walking distance. STA partnership: the district is working with the Spokane Transit Authority to increase high school student ridership. Explore other transportation means for special programs and other extracurriculars: this includes possibly having vans as transportation rather than buses for programs such as the Libby Center, Express programs, early learning and more.

The fifth option the district had was to change bus times for elementary, middle and high school students. However, the board did not want that option. Through that plan, high school students would be at school at least 40 minutes early, which some board members had concerns about.

With the vote from the board, the district will move forward with the four options, research them more, let families know about details in the coming months and give updates to the board in every meeting.

As for long-term fixes, those are still up in the air. The district is currently in its fourth year of a five-year contract with Durham. Jordan said all options are on the table, which could include renewing that contract or having the district do its own transportation partially or fully.

