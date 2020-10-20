Walk-in pickup now offered at STA Plaza Library

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Walk-in pickup is now an option at the downtown public library in the STA Plaza.

Folks who have placed holds on books online can now set up an appointment to come in and grab them at the STA Plaza Library.

Walk-in pickup is now available at the STA Plaza Library!📚 https://t.co/fzzxen34UM https://t.co/jRqVC6k8UT — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) October 20, 2020

You will receive a notice when your holds are ready, then set a 15-minute appointment time and a staff member will get your items ready.

For more information, visit the Spokane Public Library website here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.