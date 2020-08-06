Waking up to the smell of rain? There’s a special name for that

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane woke up to rain for the first time in 36 days.

Folks in the Inland Northwest are no strangers to the sweet smell that comes after a rainfall, but did you know there is a special name for it? If you’re asking, “What’s that smell?” then your answer is: petrichor.

The National Weather Service defines petrichor as the pleasant smell that frequently accompanies the first rain after a long period of warm, dry weather.

Some folks in the Inland NW are waking this morning to a pleasant scent that most of us haven't experienced for quite some time. In case you were wondering, "what's that smell?" well here's your answer. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/zgmPdOkGWn — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 6, 2020

Spokane last saw measurable rain on July 1, but as of 8 a.m. Thursday, there was 0.01″ reported at the Spokane Airport. As the NWS in Spokane puts it — the dry streak has ended!

4 News Now Weather Forecaster Mark Peterson said Thursday will be a bit of a blustery day. A cold front is moving over Washington and will bring more winds and showers. The rain will move out, but the winds will continue through the day before sunny weather moves in on Friday.

