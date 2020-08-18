Waking up to a wet lawn? A storm system is making its way out of the region -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good morning and happy Tuesday! It is August 18. We are in for a hot day. It won’t be as hot as Sunday or Monday, but still very warm.

The high temperature in Spokane will be 97 degrees. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

We are starting off warm. Temperatures at about 5:30 a.m. were already in the upper 70s. Lewiston’s temperatures in the low 80s for the early morning.

You may walk out your front door to a wet lawn. We had a storm system pass through while you were sleeping. Still getting the tail end of it this morning, that’s giving us light rain throughout the region. Higher elevations over the Idaho panhandle are seeing some early morning lightning strikes.

Those of you begging Mother Nature for cooler and more comfortable temperatures, you get your wish towards the end of the week. We are currently in a “cooling trend” that brings us into the low 90s tomorrow and into the 80s by Thursday.

HEAT SAFETY: