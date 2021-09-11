Wake Up Call offers first responders free drinks on 9/11

Courtesy of Kenny Dodge

SPOKANE, Wash.– Wake Up Call Coffee is thanking first responders on the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks by offering them free drinks.

Firefighters, paramedics, police and military can go to any location for a drink.

The limit is one drink per person and they must be 24 ounces or smaller. Some restrictions may apply, so if you plan of heading out for a refreshment, you may want to double-check details with your barista.

