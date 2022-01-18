Wake Up Call giving free coffee to healthcare workers, first responders

Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – A local coffee chain wants to give back to healthcare workers and first responders in the Inland Northwest.

From January 17 to 31, frontline workers can get a free drip coffee from Wake Up Call Coffee. There will also be a buy one, get one offer on all Mad Hatter energy drinks.

“We wanted to recognize our healthcare workers and those community members stretched especially thin during this difficult time,” said Development Director Jaymi Dunbar. “They’ve all given so much over the last couple of years and we just wanted to say thank you and show our appreciation.”

Customers must show proof of employment at any healthcare facility, emergency service or first response agency to be eligible.

The promotion is valid at all 12 Wake Up Call locations, including the Coeur d’Alene location and the new Union District Café on E. Sprague.

