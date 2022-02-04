Wake Up Call Coffee holds annual Customer Appreciation Week

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wake Up Call Coffee customers are in for a treat next week.

Starting Feb. 7, the company’s Customer Appreciation Week promotion is giving its avid coffee drinkers some deals.

Monday is double stamp day, where returning customers will get double loyalty points with each purchase. Tuesday is free sticker day, so their locations will give out a free sticker with every drink. Wednesday is extra espresso shot day, and Wednesday is buy-one-get-one-free day for their Mad Hatter energy drinks. And on Friday everyone gets one dollar off all espresso drinks!

The Customer Appreciation Week benefits are available at all 12 Wake Up Call coffee shops, including their Coeur d’Alene and new Union District location. They tell customers to keep up on their social media for more information on their daily deals.

They say they sincerely value their local customers and can’t wait to say “thank you” in person!

