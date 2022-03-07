Wake Up Call Coffee and Zag team up to donate to local cancer charity

by Will Wixey

Credit: Julian Strawther via Twitter

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wake Up Call Coffee and Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther are teaming up to support cancer awareness.

During the entire month of March, Wake Up Call Coffee will donate 10-percent of all energy drink sales to Every Woman Can, a local breast cancer awareness, advocacy, wellness, and education charity.

Every Woman Can was founded in February 2017 with a mission to be at the heart of the women’s cancer fight. They serve the Inland Northwest by connecting cancer patients to resources, programs, and a community of hope.

Strawther is familiar with the toll cancer can take on a family, as his mother passed away from breast cancer in 2011. Strawther is proud to be part of the campaign, and Wake Up Call is honored to collaborate with him.

“Our customers are so generous and they’re always willing to get behind a good cause, said Tom Gresch, Director of Operations for Wake Up Call. “We’re touched that Julian stepped forward to help us give back and honor his mother’s legacy in this way.”

Strawther now has his own energy drink flavor for patrons to order. It’s called “The Mad Scientist,” named after Strawther’s nickname “The Scientist.”

Make sure to stop by any Wake Up Call location this month to support the great cause.

Excited to join the @WakeUpCoffee family! 📞Stay tuned for the debut of my signature #MadHatterEnergy drink and a way to support a cause that is close to my heart!#WakeUpCallCoffeeFamily pic.twitter.com/IC6v04I0N9 — ✞ Julian Strawther ✞ (@JulianStrawther) February 28, 2022

