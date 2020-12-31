WA unemployment claims raise nearly 10-percent Christmas week

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington unemployment claims went up nearly 10-percent the week of Christmas.

The Employment Security Department (ESD) says last week, 19,192 unemployment claims were filed — a 9.1-percent increase from the week prior — as well 497,370 claims filed for all benefit categories, an 8.4-percent increase.

According to ESD data, that increase is owed to seasonal layoffs in construction and agriculture.

The state paid out $139 million in unemployment benefits the week of Christmas.

ESD notes that pandemic unemployment assistance and pandemic emergency unemployment compensation claims all increased last week, as well.

For more information on these claims, check this table put together by ESD’s Labor Market & Economic Analysis division.