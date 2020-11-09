State Board of Health to evaluate complaints against SRHD administrative officer

SPOKANE, Wash.– On Monday, the Washington State Board of Health will review complaints against Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) Administrator Amelia Clark.

On October 30, news broke of Clark requesting health officer Dr. Bob Lutz to resign his position. Lutz has been leading the the county’s COVID-19 response since the start of pandemic. At the time, there had been no public vote by the SRHD Board of Health, which is required under board bylaws. The news prompted swift criticism by many in the community, including employees at the health district, who claimed Clark had violated the open meetings act and was not authorized to fire Lutz.

It wasn’t until nearly a week later that the SRHD Board of Health met and voted publicly to dismiss Lutz. Allegations against him included insubordination, misappropriation of funds, retaliation and others. Board members voted 8-4 in favor of terminating him. Those voting to keep Lutz were Breann Beggs, Karen Stratton, Betsy Wilkerson and Jason Kinley.

Issues submitted to the State Board of Health claim Dr. Lutz was initially ousted without a public hearing or a full meeting and vote of the SRHD Board of Health. One complaint was filed by former Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart, another was filed by Maria Howard and co-signed by an additional 162 individuals.

During Monday’s meeting, the State Board of Health will determine whether the complaints are worthy of being investigated. The board can choose to begin a preliminary investigation or can determine that the complaints “lack sufficient information to support a preliminary investigation.”

