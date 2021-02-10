WA Sect. of Health visits Spokane; talks vaccines, inequity and the future

SPOKANE, Wash. — One in ten Americans has now had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It may be a little too slow for many, but it’s a major feat, considering last year at this time, America had barely heard of the coronavirus that has paralyzed American and the world.

People living in Spokane County are still trying to get appointments for the next round of vaccines.

CHAS Health opened up thousands of new appointments on Tuesday, however, the line for registration filled up at least 15 minutes after it opened.

As more people get vaccinated every day, only about 10 percent of the state’s population actually received at least one dose. The vaccines have been out since late December, and yet, it’s been slow getting those shots in arms.

Dr. Umair Shah, Washington’s new secretary of health, says their it hasn’t been getting enough vaccines at the federal level. He says there is capacity to give the vaccines, there’s just not enough supply to make it happen.

“We made incredible progress over the last several weeks, so this is really great use, however, we’ve got to do better,” he said.

The number one question for many: When will you be getting your shot?

As Shah toured the mass vaccination site at the Spokane Arena Tuesday morning, he’s hoping it’d be sooner rather than later. It’s tough to plan for the future when he doesn’t know what they could get.

“The problem or our challenge is right now is the vaccine supply is what really keeps us as the unknown factor. That just doesn’t allow us to completely plan that far ahead, because we’re waiting and understanding what that information is going to look like,” he said.

While the state and providers wait for more vaccines, Shah says the state is working on plans to help improve the process for people trying to get the vaccines. Websites have crashed, phone lines have been busy and seniors are having trouble navigating websites.

The state previously said it would be working with Microsoft to help figure out the best way people can get those appointments easily.

“We’re trying to streamline that process. Every day we’re working closer and closer, and harder and harder, to try to get to that great state we want to get in the future, but we’re not there yet,” Shah said.

Shah visited Spokane and other parts of the state on Tuesday. He met with different health districts, businesses and other community groups to learn how things are going.

He wanted people in every part of the state to know they’re important to him.

However, those who face inequities are still falling through the cracks in getting vaccinated. He says the pandemic was not the cause of the inequities, but highlighted it even further and made some situations worse.

“This is not about lack of planning. This is not about lack of implementation. This is a challenge across the country and this has been the pandemic’s concern and this is how it’s been throughout this entire year,” he said.

Shah says the state is trying to address those issues, adding that they plan on releasing data for race and ethnicity for vaccinations across the state.

“As we do that, it’s not just about getting the information out but it’s also about continuing strategies that are going to let us and help us move forward and address the equity issues,” he added.

As the state and health officials continue to work through the logistics of getting more vaccines and more people vaccinated, what does it look like moving forward?

Shah says he’s hopeful the a majority of the state or everyone will be vaccinated by early summer, at the latest.

In the mean time, he asks Washingtonians to continue washing their hands, watch their distance and wear their masks.

To get the vaccine, you first need to set up an appointment by scheduling one online through the CHAS Health website or by calling (509) 444-8200. The next time CHAS Health will be opening appointments is next Tuesday, February 16 at 5 p.m.

