WA: No new COVID restrictions for now, but being considered

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will not announce any new pandemic-related restrictions when he addresses the state on Thursday evening.

He will, though, tell the public that such measures are being considered.

This comes as Washington experiences a surge in cases and increasing hospitalization rates due to ongoing pandemic.

State health officials have already expressed their concern and continue to urge people to limit their socializing, while increasing their mask-wearing and social distancing.

The governor is working with health officials to decide next steps for Washington and those are expected to be announced early next week.

Inslee’s staff is working with stakeholders in various sectors and industries for their input on proposals to restrict activities. The governor’s office said the goal is to reduce how often people are likely to come into contact with people from outside of their household, limit the spread and prevent local health care systems from being overwhelmed.

During his address on Thursday, Inslee is expected to ask Washingtonians to change their Thanksgiving plans to limit gatherings, avoid holiday travel and emphasize how crucial social responsibility will be during the next four to six weeks in containing COVID activity.

