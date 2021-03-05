WA National Guard members to demobilize from Second Harvest

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — National Guard members are set to demobilize from Spokane’s Second Harvest, nearly one year after they were first called to assist with the county’s growing need during the pandemic.

Members of the Washington National Guard were deployed to Second Harvest’s distribution centers in Spokane and Pasco in April of last year. Those members demobilized at the Pasco location in December, but stayed on in Spokane to help pack food boxes, staff mobile markets, and more.

“We simply cannot put into words how important their work has been and how much we appreciate it,” said Jason Clark, President and CEO of Second Harvest.

Guard members will wrap up their last week with Second Harvest on March 12.

“I feel that we truly have been fulfilling the traditional role of the National Guard. After many years of overseas deployments and federal-level missions, serving in the community, with your community, has been incredibly rewarding,” said Maj. Ricardo Wallace-Jimenez, JTF Steelhead site leader.

