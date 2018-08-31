WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily Game
3-0-7
(three, zero, seven)
Keno
05-09-11-12-23-26-31-32-34-38-40-43-46-47-49-50-51-57-66-71
(five, nine, eleven, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-seven, sixty-six, seventy-one)
Match 4
04-13-15-19
(four, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
