WA Lottery

Aaron Luna by Aaron Luna

Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily Game

3-0-7

(three, zero, seven)

Keno

05-09-11-12-23-26-31-32-34-38-40-43-46-47-49-50-51-57-66-71

(five, nine, eleven, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-seven, sixty-six, seventy-one)

Match 4

04-13-15-19

(four, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $152 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

