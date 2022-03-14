WA Legislature passes bill to provide unemployment tax relief to most employers

by Will Wixey

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington legislators passed a bill that will provide tax relief for most employers in the state.

Senate Bill 5873 will reduce social tax rates for employers in 2022 and 2023. Social tax, or shared-cost tax, is one of two components of state unemployment taxes. Social tax rates are based on costs from the previous year that can’t be attributed to a specific employer.

“The bill provides substantial and immediate tax relief to Washington employers, including many small businesses who have been through so much due to COVID-19,” said Employment Security Department Commissioner Cami Feek.

The bill decreases baseline social tax rates, also known as social cost factors. Most employers will see a reduction in their social cost factor from .75% to .5% this year. And the flat social cost factor rate will cap at 0.7% instead of 0.8% in 2023.

Employers will see an overall reduction in their social tax since the baseline social tax rate is lower. Gov. Inslee signed SB 5873 on March 14.

