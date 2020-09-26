WA Legislature approves $70 million for second round of child care funding

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) announced a second round of child care funding on Friday.

The purpose of this continued funding is to bolster the child care market for working families during the pandemic. Governor Inslee and the state legislature approved more than $70 million, which will build on investments made in the spring, according to DCYF.

This latest round of funds is designed to address:

Reducing co-pays for families, which are waived through December

Support for child care centers in reopening and stabilization

Funding for full-day child care expenses, increased by pandemic needs

Support for foster families

