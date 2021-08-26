WA, ID representatives react to attacks at Kabul airport

by Erin Robinson

Wali Sabawoon U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather some holding documents, near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Western nations warned Thursday of a possible attack on Kabul's airport, where thousands have flocked as they try to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the waning days of a massive airlift. Britain said an attack could come within hours. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

WASHINGTON D.C. — At least 12 U.S. service members were killed in suicide attacks at the Kabul airport on Thursday.

General Frank McKenzie said the attacks were believed to have been carried out by fighters associated with the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation about the attacks just before 2:30 p.m.

“These American service-members who gave their lives — it’s an overused word, but it’s totally appropriate here — were heroes. Heroes who’ve been engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others,” he said.

Biden said his heart aches for the families of the fallen.

Throughout the day, Washington and Idaho representatives also released statements about the attack.

Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05) tweeted she was “at a lost for words.”

It’s hard to find the words to describe how awful this is. God bless these Marines and their families. Our enemies have taken advantage of President Biden’s failed withdrawal. https://t.co/MnEz4Gt5nD — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) August 26, 2021

I am at a loss for words. This is our worst fear becoming a reality. The American people need to hear from the President of the United States. https://t.co/daIsC1VzEx — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) August 26, 2021

Washington Senator Patty Murray said her thoughts are “with the brave servicemembers who lost their lives & other innocent victims after today’s attack in Kabul.”

My thoughts are with the brave servicemembers who lost their lives & other innocent victims after today's attack in Kabul. As we await further details, I will keep pushing for fast and safe evacuations for Americans and our partners. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) August 26, 2021

Idaho Senator Mike Crapo called the attacks “senseless killings.”

Heartbreaking to hear about the senseless killings of U.S. servicemembers and Afghan civilians. These attacks are a grim reminder of what our brave service members face in defense of the freedoms we all hold dear. My prayers are with those impacted by these horrific attacks. — Senator Mike Crapo (@MikeCrapo) August 26, 2021

Idaho Senator Jim Risch released the following statement:

“I am relieved to know that there are no Idaho civilians left in Afghanistan. My staff and I worked successfully to get them out over the last week. That said, there are many others left in Afghanistan who have ties to Idahoans, and who wish to escape this dangerous new reality. I will continue to do all I can to help these people out.”

Congressman Mike Simpson (ID-02) called the situation a “nightmare.”

We are watching a nightmare situation unfold in Afghanistan. I am profoundly saddened to learn of the US Marines killed and injured in Kabul. Kathy and I are praying for the injured, the families and friends of those killed, and ALL our US troops…(1/3) — Cong. Mike Simpson (@CongMikeSimpson) August 26, 2021

Congressman Russ Fulcher (ID-01) said he was praying for service members and their families.

Praying for our service members and their families as this tragedy unfolds. https://t.co/VwI5dN9NEi — Rep. Russ Fulcher (@RepRussFulcher) August 26, 2021

