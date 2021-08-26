WA, ID representatives react to attacks at Kabul airport
WASHINGTON D.C. — At least 12 U.S. service members were killed in suicide attacks at the Kabul airport on Thursday.
General Frank McKenzie said the attacks were believed to have been carried out by fighters associated with the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate.
President Joe Biden addressed the nation about the attacks just before 2:30 p.m.
“These American service-members who gave their lives — it’s an overused word, but it’s totally appropriate here — were heroes. Heroes who’ve been engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others,” he said.
Biden said his heart aches for the families of the fallen.
Throughout the day, Washington and Idaho representatives also released statements about the attack.
Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05) tweeted she was “at a lost for words.”
Washington Senator Patty Murray said her thoughts are “with the brave servicemembers who lost their lives & other innocent victims after today’s attack in Kabul.”
Idaho Senator Mike Crapo called the attacks “senseless killings.”
Idaho Senator Jim Risch released the following statement:
“I am relieved to know that there are no Idaho civilians left in Afghanistan. My staff and I worked successfully to get them out over the last week. That said, there are many others left in Afghanistan who have ties to Idahoans, and who wish to escape this dangerous new reality. I will continue to do all I can to help these people out.”
Congressman Mike Simpson (ID-02) called the situation a “nightmare.”
Congressman Russ Fulcher (ID-01) said he was praying for service members and their families.
This story will be updated as other local politicians react to the situation.
