WA Dept. of Health won’t advance vaccine phases due to high demand

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Even as Idaho moves to open up vaccines to all adults ahead of schedule, the Washington State Department of Health has no plans to move up the vaccine eligibility for people 16 and older.

Health officials say it’s because of demand.

Next week, the DOH says it’s expected to get 400,000 doses for the first time. That might seem like a lot — but health officials say supply is still an issue. After next week, they say vaccine allocations are dropping. Officials believe they’re not getting a clear path of supply from the federal government, which trickles down to where we stand in the state’s vaccine phases.

It’s something health officials say about 70% of Washingtonians are eager to get — a COVID vaccine.

“I was more worried about my parents than I was about myself or my little sister,” said resident Melanie Perry.

31-year-old Perry lives in Spokane and isn’t eligible right now. She says she doesn’t mind waiting her turn.

“I understand the frustration,” said Perry, “but there is reason to care about others more above yourself at times if possible”

Other states are moving ahead of President Biden’s directive, like Idaho. Panhandle Health is already scheduling appointments for people 16 and older. Washington isn’t one of them.

“We want to make sure that we get as many different groups in before we open up to the entirety of the population,” said Dr. Umair Shah, Washington Secretary of Health.

The state says it comes back to supply and demand — Shah says the demand outstrips the supply of vaccines.

“We have five weeks before we get to May 1,” said Shah. “We still have demand with even the groups that are currently eligible.”

At least one phase is ahead of schedule — though the general population will still have to wait until May 1.

Perry says she’s okay with that.

“It’s just a matter of patience and keeping perspective and such,” said Perry.

While there isn’t a plan to move phases up faster — Shah says this could be discussed depending on the data.

