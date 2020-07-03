WA Dept. of Health warns of ‘catastrophic outcomes’ if state doesn’t slow COVID-19 transmission

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

OLYMPIA, Wash – There are COVID-19 hotspots in all regions of Washington and the virus is accelerating across the state, according to the Department of Health’s weekly report.

The report says that initially, rises in case trends were limited to a few hotspots, “we are now observing a more diffuse outbreak in the surrounding areas.”

Researchers specifically note a rise in transmission in Spokane, Benton and Franklin Counties.

The biggest increases statewide have been in younger people; the state worries those infections will continue and spread to more vulnerable populations, ultimately putting a strain on the hospital system.

What does it mean?

The Dept. of Health says “continuing along this trajectory will lead to catastrophic outcomes for health and wellbeing in Washington.” The report says there is an “urgent need to increase adherence to masking, to main physical distance from people you don’t live with, to be tested when exposed, to support contact tracing and to isolate when infected.”

This report was published Thursday, the same day Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state will require businesses to refuse service to anyone not wearing a mask. That goes into effect Tuesday. The state also put a pause on any counties moving to the next phase of the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.

You can read the full report, including county-by-county graphs of case counts, testing and hospitalizations at this link.

