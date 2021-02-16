WA Dept. of Health to take over operations at Spokane Arena mass vaccination site

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health will take over operations at the Spokane Arena mass vaccination site.

Local leaders discussed the switch in a COVID-19 Recovery Group meeting Tuesday morning.

It is not clear when the switch will happen, but when it does, CHAS Health, the current operator, will step back and continue work as a medical partner. The move is to help take some of the pressure off of CHAS.

The DOH is expected to bring in additional medical partners like Kaiser, Providence and MultiCare to assist with vaccinations. These healthcare providers will take turns administering vaccines at the site, though the DOH will be the lead.

Spokane Regional Health District Administrator Amelia Clark said the Native Project is also expected to help at the site.

Associate Director of Disease Prevention Tiffany Turner said the Spokane Arena site has been running well since it opened about a month ago. As of Monday, more than 10,000 vaccines had been administered at the site.

Another 4,000 appointments will open Tuesday for those looking to get vaccinated at the site. Those appointments will be available starting at 5 p.m. Click here to learn more about how to book one.

RELATED: Fourth week of Spokane Arena vaccine appointments to open Tuesday

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.