WA Dept. of Health to address Phase 3, vaccine distribution in webinar Thursday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health is hosting a webinar on Thursday to discuss the next steps for Phase 3.

As of Sunday, all of Washington is in Phase 2, meaning restaurants, venues and retail places can finally reopen under 25% capacity. Now, people want to know what it will look like moving forward.

Tomorrow, @WADeptHealth will host a webinar to delve deeper into the phases, explore vaccine distribution, eligibility requirements and equitable distribution. To register and submit Q's: https://t.co/Wj7jSFpxnJ — SRHD (@spokanehealth) February 17, 2021

This, all well as vaccine distribution, vaccine equity and eligibility requirements will be addressed.

The webinar is scheduled to run from 5-6 p.m Thursday.

