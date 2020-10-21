WA Dept. of Health submits draft vaccination plan to CDC

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has submitted the draft of its vaccine distribution plan to the CDC.

State and regional health departments were required to outline their plans and submit them by October 16.

The DOH says they are “well positioned” to distribute and administer a vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), having reached out to collaborate with state agencies, local governments, healthcare providers, tribal nations and other partners.

RELATED: WA Dept. of Health making progress on COVID-19 vaccine planning

“We want to emphasize that this is the first version of our plan,” said acting assistant secretary Michele Roberts. “This is essentially a living document. But the one thing that won’t change is our focus on equitable distribution of the vaccine as a priority. As we learn more about the vaccine, and as we learn more specifically from communities and partners most impacted by COVID-19, this plan will evolve.”

Areas left to address include identifying areas and populations in greatest need of vaccinations, recruiting more providers to administer vaccines, training providers on vaccine storage and handling and gathering vaccination data.

DOH says they expect to properly educate Washingtonians on the phased approach to vaccination, and they anticipate that healthcare providers will get proper training on administering that vaccine.

For more information on the state’s vaccination plan, visit the DOH website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.